Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.130-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.38.

ELAN opened at $34.09 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,886,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

