Electrocomponents’ (EENEF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

EENEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Electrocomponents from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EENEF opened at $13.95 on Friday. Electrocomponents has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17.

Electrocomponents Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J.

