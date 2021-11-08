Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ECM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 935 ($12.22) to GBX 995 ($13.00) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,416 ($18.50) to GBX 1,383 ($18.07) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electrocomponents has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,278.38 ($16.70).

ECM opened at GBX 1,205 ($15.74) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. The company has a market cap of £5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,096.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,056.01. Electrocomponents has a 12-month low of GBX 725 ($9.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,217 ($15.90).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.57%.

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

