Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on ELMUF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elisa Oyj from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

ELMUF stock remained flat at $$61.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Elisa Oyj has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $65.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average of $63.12.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.