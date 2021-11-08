Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) by 17.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 62,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 35,448 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 827.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 64,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ECF opened at $14.13 on Monday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $17.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Profile

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

