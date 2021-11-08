Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $33.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.32. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 13.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

