Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.99% from the company’s previous close.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

ENB stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,376. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Enbridge by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,276,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,467,000 after acquiring an additional 150,064 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $958,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 999,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,370,000 after acquiring an additional 55,678 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

