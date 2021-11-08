Endeavour Silver (EDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$58.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$51.19 million.

EDR opened at C$6.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 22.31. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of C$4.04 and a 1 year high of C$9.32.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.96.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

