Endeavour Silver (EXK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million. On average, analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $5.21 on Monday. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $888.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,411 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.75) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

