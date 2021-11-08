Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.800-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.Endo International also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.80-2.85 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENDP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endo International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.96.

NASDAQ ENDP traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,081,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,539. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.21. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.94 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a net margin of 2.30%. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

