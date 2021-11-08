Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.Endo International also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.80-2.85 EPS.

NASDAQ ENDP traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.18. 53,081,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,839,539. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. The firm had revenue of $772.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ENDP shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endo International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.96.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

