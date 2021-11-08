Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

OTCMKTS:ENRFF traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.04. 3,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906. Enerflex has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

