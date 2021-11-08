Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$13.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EFX. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Enerflex to C$10.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.64.

Enerflex stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,720. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.37. The company has a market cap of C$796.35 million and a PE ratio of 17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$5.07 and a 52-week high of C$11.12.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

