Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$15.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Enerplus traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 26208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Desjardins increased their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.48.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Enerplus by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.98.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 43.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.53%.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.