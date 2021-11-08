EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.04. EnerSys posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NYSE ENS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.19. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $72.66 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 45,519.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,208,000 after buying an additional 604,498 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 7,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 204,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after buying an additional 201,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,612,000 after buying an additional 168,015 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 142,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,949,000 after purchasing an additional 135,983 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

