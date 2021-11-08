Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stake Lowered by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Enphase Energy worth $20,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $237.90 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.05 and a one year high of $244.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at $29,088,253.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,619 shares of company stock worth $21,104,401 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

