Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$88.50 at Raymond James

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$80.50 to C$88.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.14 EPS.

EQB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cormark boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Equitable Group to C$93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$110.81.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$80.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$130.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$137.24. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of C$45.75 and a 1 year high of C$84.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

In other Equitable Group news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total value of C$78,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,264,320. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.43, for a total value of C$469,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,311,935.96. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,750 in the last three months.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

