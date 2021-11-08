Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives $40.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $509,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Equitable by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 248,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.11. 48,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,024. Equitable has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average of $31.49.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

