Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ITT Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ITT in a report issued on Friday, November 5th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann expects that the conglomerate will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ITT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ITT. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $104.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.88. ITT has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $104.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of ITT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in ITT by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ITT by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in ITT by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 141,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Portfolios lifted its position in ITT by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

