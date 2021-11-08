Ergo Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.46 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.09 or 0.00015387 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $322.87 million and approximately $8.46 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,546.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,729.73 or 0.07215819 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $214.62 or 0.00327424 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $617.39 or 0.00941912 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00083485 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.11 or 0.00401410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.45 or 0.00263091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.48 or 0.00229583 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.