Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $56,850.70 and $87,871.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00052363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.22 or 0.00232235 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00097159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

IMP is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

