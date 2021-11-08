Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 400 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,372,562,000 after buying an additional 82,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,222,000 after buying an additional 116,801 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $918,034,000 after buying an additional 125,713 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after buying an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $235.54 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $239.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $163.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.55.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

