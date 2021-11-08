Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 910 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,119.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,155,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,294,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,648,000 after buying an additional 1,448,552 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,510,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,634,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,329,000 after buying an additional 717,679 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,168,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,938,000 after buying an additional 552,157 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $62.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.39. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $69.87.

