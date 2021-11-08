Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $104,000 Stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FIVG opened at $40.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $40.57.

