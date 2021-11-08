Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Invests $52,000 in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IGV opened at $439.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $420.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.99. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

