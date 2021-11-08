Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Makes New $46,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,582,000 after buying an additional 365,590 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,506,000 after buying an additional 663,137 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.8% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,130,000 after buying an additional 320,158 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zoetis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,467,000 after buying an additional 92,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 9.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,817,000 after buying an additional 726,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.27.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,126 shares of company stock worth $8,638,462 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $216.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $218.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

