EVgo (EVGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect EVgo to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 42.77 and a current ratio of 42.77. EVgo has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.52.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVGO. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

