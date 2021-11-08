EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Up to $9.98

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $11.30. EVgo shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 69,988 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 42.77 and a quick ratio of 42.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

