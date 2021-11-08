Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) PT Raised to $36.00 at Piper Sandler

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -53.96 and a beta of 2.06.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $457,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $4,479,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,807 shares of company stock worth $7,396,841. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

