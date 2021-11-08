Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €47.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Evotec alerts:

Shares of ETR:EVT opened at €39.43 ($46.39) on Friday. Evotec has a 12 month low of €23.69 ($27.87) and a 12 month high of €45.83 ($53.92). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.90.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.