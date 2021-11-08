Exagen (XGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.63 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 43.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. On average, analysts expect Exagen to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XGN opened at $12.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.42. Exagen has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a current ratio of 15.07.

XGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exagen stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 269.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,001 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.26% of Exagen worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

