Exagen (XGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.63 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 43.54%. On average, analysts expect Exagen to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ XGN opened at $12.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $203.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.31. Exagen has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.07 and a quick ratio of 15.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exagen stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,001 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.26% of Exagen worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

