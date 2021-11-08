Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Exela Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELA opened at $1.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. Exela Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $295.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XELA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley started coverage on Exela Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

In other Exela Technologies news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELA. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.