Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ XELA opened at $1.78 on Friday. Exela Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $295.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Exela Technologies will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,000. Insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XELA. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $3,964,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 223,474 shares during the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

