Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Exela Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of XELA stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. Exela Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XELA shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

In related news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XELA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $479,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Exela Technologies by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

