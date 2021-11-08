Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Exelixis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

EXEL stock opened at $19.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943,980 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,844 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 24.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,928 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 2,679.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,386,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 198.0% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,300,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,693,000 after purchasing an additional 864,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,617 shares of company stock worth $2,677,128 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

