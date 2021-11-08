Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Exelixis’ third-quarter results were disappointing with a miss on both counts. The approval of lead drug Cabometyx in combination with the immuno-oncology drug, Opdivo, for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) has boosted sales. Exelixis has also forged strategic collaborations with Roche and Bristol Myers to expand the drug’s label further, and the successful outcomes from these studies should boost growth. Exelixis is also looking to build a differentiated next-generation pipeline in oncology through collaborations. The successful development of additional candidates will diversify its revenue base and reduce its dependence on Cabometyx for growth. However, the company is heavily dependent on Cabometyx for growth. Competition is stiff in the RCC space. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $19.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,617 shares of company stock worth $2,677,128. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Exelixis by 8.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its stake in Exelixis by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 99,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 8.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,542,000 after acquiring an additional 107,066 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Exelixis by 119.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 598,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after acquiring an additional 325,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Exelixis by 29.0% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,044,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after acquiring an additional 234,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

