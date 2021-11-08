eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $42.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 91.41 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.16. eXp World has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $638,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 438,000 shares of company stock worth $19,934,660 over the last three months. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 46.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of eXp World by 451.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 100.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

