Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Earns “Hold” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.43.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $182.17 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $100.80 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $578,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,921 shares in the company, valued at $9,818,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,989 shares of company stock valued at $26,336,586 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $661,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 933,647 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $153,043,000 after acquiring an additional 26,078 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $195,284,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

