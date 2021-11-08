Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.11

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.11 and last traded at $65.95, with a volume of 93313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.02.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.50 billion, a PE ratio of -46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 250.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 48,050 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $1,482,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $2,239,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,491,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,806,000 after buying an additional 306,193 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

