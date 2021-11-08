Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.420-$1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.07 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.67.

FN opened at $120.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.90. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.65.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,036,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fabrinet stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,074 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Fabrinet worth $15,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

