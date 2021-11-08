Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $30,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,049,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,177,000 after buying an additional 30,036 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,628,000 after buying an additional 110,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,482,000 after buying an additional 26,921 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 8.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,027,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,536,000 after buying an additional 84,218 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 18.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after buying an additional 129,374 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $120.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.91. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $120.92.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $600,145.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.