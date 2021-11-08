Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO)’s share price was down 10.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 138,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 371,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.64 million and a PE ratio of -48.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13.

About Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

