Falcon Project 1-Day Volume Reaches $10,512.00 (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Falcon Project has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $10,512.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Falcon Project alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00080347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00083164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00097048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,396.92 or 1.00506759 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,726.64 or 0.07154844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00021036 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falcon Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falcon Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Falcon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falcon Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.