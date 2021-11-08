Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.23.

NYSE:FRT opened at $132.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $135.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

