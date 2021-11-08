Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 416.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Loews in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $57.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.63. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $83,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

