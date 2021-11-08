Federated Hermes Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares MSCI Peru ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Peru ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Peru ETF by 128.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Peru ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Peru ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EPU opened at $29.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09. iShares MSCI Peru ETF has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $39.06.

