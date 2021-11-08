Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,978 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 56.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty by 31.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRE. Raymond James lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $56.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.62. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

