Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,725,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,983,000 after buying an additional 737,967 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,715,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,795,000 after purchasing an additional 155,338 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.09, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 553.89%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

