Federated Hermes Inc. Has $317,000 Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 105.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 157,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 42,735 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,259 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 73.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLDT. TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

CLDT stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $678.21 million, a P/E ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.94. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

